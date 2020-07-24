Driven by mortgage banking and wealth management, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Q2 revenue rose 6% Y/Y to $82.3M, beating consensus by $3.72M.

Wealth management division reported assets increasing $125M in Q2, leading to AUM of $707.6M; with majority AUM recorded towards quarter end, upcoming revenues would be benefitted.

Net interest income rose 6% Y/Y to $67.3M; net interest margin narrowed 240 bps to 3.70%.

Non-interest income increased 2% Y/Y to $15M; mortgage banking fees rose 105.2% Y/Y to $3.6M.

Provision for credit losses of $7.6M vs. $2.6M in year ago quarter;ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans(excluding PPP loans) estimate for June, 30, 2020 stands at 1.76%.

Pipelines totaled $255.6M as of June 30, 2020 with residential saleable pipelines rising 102.8% to $94.7M from year ago period.

Q2 commercial originations stood at $106.9M, -55.1% Y/Y, indicated no material increase in consumer or commercial line utilization; Seacoast hired 20-year industry veteran Austen Carroll as EVP and chief lending officer to lead the commercial banking division.

As of June 30, 2020, deposits increased 20% to $6.7B; loans stood at $5.8B, +18% Y/Y.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 10.19%, tangible book value/share increased to $15.11 and Tier 1 capital increased to 16.4%.

Return on average tangible assets 1.37%, return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.47%, and the efficiency ratio 50.11%.

During the quarter, the bank delivered $591M in Paycheck Protection Program funding 5K+ loans; fees, net of loan-specific costs, total $17M and are deferred and recognized as an adjustment to yield over the expected life of the loans.

Seacoast's acquisition of Fourth Street Banking Company, holding company for Freedom Bank of St. Petersburg, is expected to be completed in August 2020.

Previously: Seacoast Banking EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue