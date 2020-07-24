Forward Air (FWRD +2.1% ) anticipates Q2 operating revenue of $280M, down 19% Y/Y and EPS in the range of $0.30-0.34.

"We are continuing to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, which hit us hardest in April. During the back half of the second quarter our teams drove improved volumes and solid business performance. By June our top and bottom lines were ahead of last year on a continuing operations basis". said Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and CEO.

Recently, the company announced expansion of its less-than-truckload network to Georgia.

Q2 results are scheduled on July 31.