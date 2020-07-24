Market slump continues as techs can't overcome Intel's plunge

Stocks finished the week on a down note as technology slumped again, this time hit by semiconductors.

The S&P closed down 0.6% , the Dow finished off 0.7% and the Nasdaq ended down 0.9% .

The megacaps were mostly lower, but not by much, cushioning the losses in the Nasdaq. But the broader market saw selling across the board as no other sector could step up. Amazon was the only winner, avoiding a fourth-straight loss.

Intel sank 16% following its earnings report, and while other chip stocks like AMD, +16%, stepped up, the Info Tech sector dropped 1.2% .

Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) topped $1,900/oz., looking on its way to a record, up 0.8% .

Tech was the laggard in sectors, down 1.2%, followed by Healthcare, off 1.1%.