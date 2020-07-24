Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) announces that it received approvals from the United States Bankruptcy Court for its 'First Day' motions related to the company’s voluntary Chapter 11 petitions filed on July 23.

Court granted approval to access and use its more than $430M in cash collateral.

The company entered into a restructuring support agreement with over 68% of its secured term lenders. The agreement is expected to significantly reduce debt by ~$1B.

The company will seek authorization at its second day hearing to access the $150M in a new money term loan from existing lenders.

The company will continue to operate its Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant, Justice and Lou & Grey brands through a reduced number of retail stores and online.

