Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams app and giant screens will put "virtual" fans in the stands at National Basketball Association games.

Terms of the partnership weren't disclosed.

The virtual stands will use Teams' recently launched Together mode, which uses AI to make it look like call participants are sitting in the same room.

Virtual seats will be limited to 320 fans, who will be selected by the home teams. NBA officials say audio from the fans will be played in the arena and televised.

Microsoft Teams is facing pandemic competition from Zoom Video and Slack, and the latter has filed an antitrust complaint against Microsoft in the EU.