For Q2, Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported net income of $11.1M (+21% Y/Y) or $0.66/share (+8% Y/Y), beating consensus by $0.16.

Q2 core deposits increased 16%, with non-interest bearing deposit growth of 30%.

Due to decrease in higher cost Federal Home Loan Bank advances, interest expense was lower by 41% Y/Y to $7.2M.

Debt security income rose 18% to $25.8M pushing net interest income +23% Y/Y to $148M; net interest margin narrowed 210 bps to 4.12%.

Non-interest income rose 34% to $41.2M; gains on sale of loans surged 233% Y/Y to $25.9M, due to the significant increase in refinance activity driven by the decrease in interest rates.

Net charge-offs stood at $1.2M vs $732K in year ago quarter.

Q2 early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans stood at 0.22% vs. 0.43% in year ago quarter.

Under the Payroll Protection Program, the bank funded 15,291 loans of $1.43B thereby increasing loan portfolio organically by 17% to $1.37B.

Amid the pandemic, the bank modified 3,054 loans of $1.5B primarily with short-term payment deferrals under six months thereby providing flexible repayment options or modifications as necessary.

Declared quarterly dividend of $0.29/share.

