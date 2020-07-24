Feds stumble with famotidine study in COVID-19

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is being criticized for its quick headlong plunge awarding $21M to two companies testing heartburn drug famotidine, the active ingredient in Pepcid, in COVID-19 patients.

The study, since suspended due to a shortage of patients, was being conducted by Florida-based Alchem Laboratories and its subcontractor Northwell Health in New York.

HHS outlined a long list of concerns in a June 8 letter, including the absence of a system to track safety, no independent data monitor to ensure the integrity of results and no proper FDA documentation, concluding that there was a "high probability" that the companies would fail to honor the terms of the agreement.

In a June 19 written response to the letter, Alchem CEO James Talton stated that the trial needed to be redesigned due to frequent changes in standards of care treatment.

A whistleblower, former BARDA director Rick Bright, cited the contract as an example of unethical conduct by agency leadership.