Canfor Pulp Products (OTC:CFPUF) has reported Q2 operating loss of C$6.3M, down C$12.4M from Q1's operating income of C$6.1M, primarily reflecting the C$8.2M write-down of finished pulp and raw material inventory.

Increased demand for at-home tissue and supply disruptions amid pandemic, principally in Latin America and Australasia, strengthened pulp prices but before it could sustain the level a sharp decline in printing and writing demand brought prices increasingly under pressure in the back half of the quarter.

However, increase in paper production led the operating income from paper segment to surge up C$0.6M Q/Q to C$7.4M, combined with slightly higher paper unit sales realizations.

Pulp production declined 13% Q/Q to 260K t in Q2 due to COVID-19 shutdowns at Northwood; The company further projects pulp production's decline in Q3 due to maintenance outages scheduled at Northwood and Taylor BCTMP mills.

The company expects global softwood pulp demand will remain "weak" through Q3 with hopes expected to be coming from the relatively stable bleached kraft paper markets in North America. But RBC Capital has recently downgraded its estimates for Northern bleached softwood kraft and fluff pulp.

Canfor Pulp had cash balance of C$6M with available liquidity of C$153.1M as at June 30.

