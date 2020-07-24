Pico Holdings (NASDAQ:PICO) has adopted a new rights plan made to preserve its ability to take advantage of net operating losses.

As of Dec. 31, the company had about $156.5M pretax federal NOLs; its previous preservation plan expired today.

The right to use its NOLs to reduce tax liability would be substantially limited in case of a change in control, Pico says.

It's issuing one nontaxable right for each share of its common stock outstanding at the close on Aug. 4. If a shareholder becomes a 5% shareholder after the plan's adoption (with customary exceptions), the rights become exercisable and entitle other shareholders to buy shares at a significant discount.