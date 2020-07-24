Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) announces that it received NYSE notification on July 22 that the company is no longer in compliance with the continued listing criteria.

The listing criteria requires companies to maintain a 30-trading day average market capitalization of $50M coupled with stockholders’ equity of at least $50M and an average closing share price of at least $1 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

The company may cure the deficiencies and regain compliance during the 18-month period.

Previously: Tailored Brands to slash jobs, close stores in turnaround bid (July 21)