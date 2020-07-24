California Resources (OTCPK:CRCQQ) has entered into an amendment and restatement restructuring support agreement with ~85% of the holders of its term loans due 2017 and 68% of the holders of its unsecured and deficiency debt claims.

CRC has filed a reorganization plan in its chapter 11 case that provides for the elimination of over $5B of debt and mezzanine equity interest, consolidation of its ownership in the Elk Hills power plant and cryogenic gas plant, and the payment of all claims in the ordinary course of business.

The company also finalized $1.1B debtor-in-possession financing, including senior and junior secured superpriority debtor-in-possession term loan facilities of $483M and 650M, respectively, used to refinance and replace the Company’s existing revolving credit facility in full.