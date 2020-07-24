Nuverra (NYSEMKT:NES) +5.5% AH, after it announces agreements to extend the maturity date on its secured credit facilities.

The amendment extends maturity date for first lien credit, controlled by Ares Capital Management from February 7, 2021 to May 15, 2022. As part of the amendment, Nuverra repaid $2.5M of principal on the First Lien Facility.

Maturity date for second lien facility, controlled by Ascribe Capital and Gates Capital, has been extended from October 7, 2021 to November 15, 2022

For both the liens, measurement of fixed charge coverage ratio (FCCR) covenant has been deferred until Q2 of 2021.

First lien FCCR is set at minimum 0.70 to 1.00 for such quarter and at 1.00 to 1.00 thereafter.

Minimum FCCR for second lien is set at 0.60 to 1.00 for such quarter, and at 0.85 to 1.00 thereafter.