BMO is getting slightly more bullish on the major ad-agency holding companies and data providers headed into their Q2 reports, following a beat from Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY).

It's raising estimates above consensus on the companies it covers.

The firm's reiterating its Outperform rating on Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG), set to report next week, expressing confidence in revenue synergies and cost savings. It's raised its price target to $23 from $21; that implies 24% upside.

It's also raising its target on Omnicom (NYSE:OMC), to $60 from $57. That implies just 6% upside, though, and BMO reiterated its Market Perform rating. Omnicom is still an industry leader among media agencies, it says.

Meanwhile, it's expecting a number of investors to reassess Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) upon the separation of its media and Global Connect businesses. BMO is "constructive" on the company's efforts to boost margins and cut costs, and improve the quality of its free cash flow, and raised its target to $16 from $13 (7% upside).