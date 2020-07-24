CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) is up 11.9% after hours following news that its Chairman/CEO, Wei-Wu He, bought nearly $7.9M worth of the company's stock.

He directly purchased 2,952,426 shares on Wednesday at an average price of $1.90, bringing direct beneficial ownership to 4,836,523 shares, according to an SEC filing. He also indirectly bought 1,200,000 shares at the same price via ETP Global Fund.

Also, President Larry Zhang bought 20,153 shares at an average price of $1.90 on Wednesday, making up his entire direct beneficial holding in the company.