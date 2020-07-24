The high-profile House Antitrust hearing gathering four tech-giant CEOs has been officially postponed. A new date has not yet been set.

The Monday hearing - which was set to include Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Jeff Bezos, Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Mark Zuckerberg, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Tim Cook and Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) Sundar Pichai - was already likely to be delayed, according to media reports, due to conflicts with services for the late Rep. John Lewis, who will lie in state at the Capitol next week.

The Antitrust subcommittee will be eager to reschedule, though, as the hearing (the first to have the four CEOs testifying at once, and the first Congressional testimony from Bezos) has been months in the making.