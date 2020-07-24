The shortened baseball season has made a casualty of Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) plan to stream New York Yankees games.

The tech (and streaming) giant was set to stream 21 Yankees games this season, including three high-profile matchups with the Boston Red Sox.

But that was back when they were set to start April 17, with an MLB season that began on time. MLB started a shortened 60-game season last night.

Now, with fewer games overall, the Yankees' YES Network elected to keep those broadcasts to itself, and rules prohibit those RSN games from being streamed.

The Yankees opened baseball's abbreviated 2020 season with a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals last night, in what ESPN (NYSE:DIS) says drew 4M viewers - the biggest regular-season baseball audience on any network since 2011.