Former Bridgewater co-CEO sues firm in pay dispute

Bridgewater Associates is taking another shot today as former co-CEO Eileen Murray has sued the firm, charging it with withholding $20M-$100M in deferred compensation since she's disclosed that she's involved with a gender-discrimination dispute.

Murray - now chair of regulator Finra - says she disclosed to Finra that her departure earlier this year from Bridgewater involved "substantial claims" based on "gender discrimination, unequal pay, and breach of contract."

Her suit says that on July 14, Bridgewater told her she had forfeited deferred compensation (due over the next decade, and ultimately dependent on firm performance).

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Bridgewater would be laying off workers in several departments following poor 2020 performance.