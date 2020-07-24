Boeing (NYSE:BA) is preparing to delay its new 777X jet by several months or as much as a year, and an announcement could come as early as next week when it releases quarterly earnings, Reuters reports.

The company says only that it is continuing 777X flight tests and "working closely with our customers around the world as they continue to adapt to the evolving COVID-19 situation."

Boeing has been trying to get the 777X into the hands of airline customers in 2021, and that already was a year later than originally scheduled after snags with its General Electric GE9X engines.

Boeing says it has sold 309 777X planes - worth $442M each at list prices - but some industry observers have questioned its dependence on Middle East carriers, which are scaling back orders.

Top customer Emirates recently said the 777X likely would miss its planned debut next year, held up by Boeing's shutdown at the height of the coronavirus combined with a delayed certification process.