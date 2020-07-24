Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it has teamed with the University of California Berkeley and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory to discover a new material that could capture more than 90% of carbon dioxide from industrial sources such as natural gas-fired power plants and requires less energy to do so.

Exxon says laboratory tests indicate the patent-pending materials capture carbon dioxide emissions up to 6x more effectively than conventional amine-based carbon capture technology.

"This innovative hybrid porous material has so far proven to be more effective, requires less heating and cooling, and captures more CO2 than current materials," says Vijay Swarup, VP of research and development at Exxo's Research and Engineering unit.

