Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) fired off a lawsuit against Rivian (RIVN) for theft of trade secrets.

The company claims in the legal action that 70 people have left it for Rivian, including 22 in the last four months. Some of those employees are alleged to have taken confidential documents with them.

Tesla is investigating the actions of other employees who recently departed Tesla for Rivian and indicates it will add some of them as defendants if they uncover evidence of misconduct.

Rivian raised about $2.5B in a funding round last month led by T. Rowe Price. The company's all-electric pickup and SUV are expected to launch early next year.

