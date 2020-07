The first Atlantic hurricane of the year will make landfall this morning in the south part of Texas.

While the storm's track is south of most offshore natural gas and oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, the Port of Corpus Christi suspended all ship traffic in advance of the storm, impacting eight terminals that export U.S. crude oil.

This year is forecast by the NOAA to be a busy year for Atlantic/Gulf hurricanes.

WTI crude oil futures (CL1:COM) are up 0.66% to $41.34 per barrel.

ETF: USO