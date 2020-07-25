The postponed House hearing featuring four tech-giant CEOs has been reset for Wednesday.

The hearing of the House Judiciary Committee's Antitrust subcommitee had been set on July 27 to hear combined testimony for the first time from the CEOs: Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Jeff Bezos, Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Mark Zuckerberg, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Tim Cook and Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) Sundar Pichai. But it was postponed due to conflicts with services for the late Rep. John Lewis.

That hearing is now set for noon ET Wednesday, when the committee will hear from the leaders on its yearlong investigation into online competition.

It adds up to a big catalyst day for Facebook, which reports its earnings after the closing bell Wednesday.