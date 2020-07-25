The union of workers at Chile's Zaldivar copper mine in Chile reach a contract deal with operator Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF), averting a potential strike, Reuters reports.

Zaldivar, a 50-50 joint venture with Antofagasta and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), produced 58.1K metric tons of copper in 2019, up 23% Y/Y due mainly to higher grades.

The workers at the mine had entered mediation with the government over salaries and benefits on July 15, after workers had approved a strike and rejected a contract offer.

Supervisors at Antofagast'a Centinela copper mine in Chile also voted recently in favor of strike action after rejecting a pay offer.

