Ottawa is "intent on getting it done," Canada's Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan declared, vowing to get TC Energy's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone XL pipeline across the finish line.

That's despite the prospect of an incoming Biden administration that has promised to kill the project, as well as multiple court challenges south of the border.

Keystone XL would ship 830K barrels of crude a day to Steele City, Nebraska, from Hardisty, Alberta, giving Canadian oil companies a new route to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Under pressure from Alberta, O'Regan said he's working on communication with U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. He's also pushing for movement on the Line 3 replacement pipeline project between Canada and the U.S., which is awaiting final permitting before construction can begin in Minnesota.

