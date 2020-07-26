As gold and silver have been making historic moves higher this summer, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been notable for not doing anything much at all - mostly residing in a tight trading range around $9,500.

Things have gotten interesting in the last 48 hours though, with Bitcoin poking its head above that trading range, and touching $10K minutes ago. It's pulled back a bit since, now changing hands at $9,940.

The rally in Ether (ETH-USD) has been even more impressive, now up to a two-year high of $312.