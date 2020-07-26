JBT (NYSE:JBT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (-47.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $396.37M (-19.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JBT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.