Crane (NYSE:CR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-70.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $635.76M (-24.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.