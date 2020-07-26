SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is €1.14 (+4.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is €6.69B (+17.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.

The company earlier announced Q2 preliminary revenue of €6.74B and affirmed its FY guidance.