NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (+514.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.81B (-17.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NXPI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 13 downward.