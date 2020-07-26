Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 27th, after market close.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.53 (-69.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $448.92M (+20.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ARE has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 0 downward.