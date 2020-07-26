Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) on Saturday announced that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority modified its existing contract with an added commitment of up to $472 million for the company's Phase 3 study of the mRNA vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273) against COVID-19.

As part of discussions related to Operation Warp Speed, the co. opted to conduct a "significantly" larger study, which the added funding is designed to accommodate. The participant study will accomodate 30K participants at the 100 µg dose level in the U.S.

Combined with the prior contract, total value is $955M. The Phase 3 study will begin July 27.

"The primary endpoint will be the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19 disease. Key secondary endpoints include prevention of severe COVID-19 disease (as defined by the need for hospitalization) and prevention of infection by SARS-CoV-2.," the co. said.

The manufacturing of doses will function as part of the collaboration with Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) that the companies announced last month.