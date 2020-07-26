ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN): Q1 net profit of ₹25.99B (+36% Y/Y) fell way short of the estimated ₹33B. Stake sale in ICICI Lombard and ICICI Prudential Life boosted net profit by ₹30.36B, while the COVID-19 provision impacted net profit by ₹55.50B.

Net interest income jumped 20% Y/Y to ₹92.8B, as NIM was up 8 bps, reflecting higher liquidity amid a 21% Y/Y increase in total deposits to ₹8,016.22B and limited credit demand due to the lockdown.

COVID-19-related provisions totaled ₹82.75B crore as of June 30, including ₹27.25B in the prior quarter.