Hedge fund Chatham Asset Management, part of the group that was in the running to buy McClatchy (OTCPK:MNIQQ) out of bankruptcy, will formally buy the newspaper group, with a deal to close before September 30, the companies said.

The hedge fund will pay $312 million, keep the current employees and benefits in tact, while the Board and CEO will step down as the deal closes.

Bankruptcy court must approve the transaction, with a hearing expected Aug. 4.

Other hedge funds were involved in the bidding, like Alden Global. Chatham was the largest debt and equity holder and ultimately won out.

McClatchy owns the Miami Herald, Kansas City Star, Sacramento Bee and other daily newspapers.

The co. filed Chapter 11 in February.

