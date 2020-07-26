Australian rare earths producer Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) says it signed a contract with the U.S . Department of Defense to begin initial design work for a heavy rare earth separation facility in Texas, for which the Pentagon will provide initial funding.

The facility will process heavy rare earths sourced from Lynas' flagship Mt Weld mine in Western Australia, which the company says will be the "only source of separated Heavy Rare Earths outside China."

Lynas expects to finish the planning and design work for the facility in FY 2021.

The company recently reported FQ4 rare earth sales volumes and revenue fell more than 50% Y/Y, hit by coronavirus-triggered halts at its Malaysian processing plant and Mt Weld mine.