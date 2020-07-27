SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) intends to take Qualtrics, an Experience Management software company public through an IPO in the U.S., with an objective of fortifying Qualtrics' ability to capture full market potential within the category.

"SAP's acquisition of Qualtrics has been a great success and has outperformed our expectations with 2019 cloud growth in excess of 40%," CEO Christian Klein said.

The Company currently owns 100% of Qualtrics shares and will retain majority ownership with no intention of spinning off or divesting its major stake.

SAP acquired Qualtrics just before its IPO in 2018.