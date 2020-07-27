Gold hits record as investors opt for safe haven

Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) +1.6% to $1,931.60 per ounce extends its gains and zoom past its September 2011 high of $1920.30. Gold has been significantly outperforming all other major asset classes, as investors look for safe-haven asset.

Spot Silver (XAGUSD:CUR) +5.8% to $24.07 per ounce soars along with the gold at the start of the week.

Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks because it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.