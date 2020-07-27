Asia-Pacific shares mixed amid US-China diplomatic feud

China -0.13% . China's industrial profits jump in June.Profits at China's industrial firms rose 11.5% Y/Y to ¥666.55 ($95.27B), adding to the country's signs of economic recovery.

Steel, oil and gas extraction, oil refining and non-ferrous metals saw significant improvements in profit in June with manufacturing costs easing and demand improving.

For January-June, industrial firms’ profits fell 12.8% Y/Y to ¥2.51T, but easing from a 19.3% dive in the first five months.

Japan -0.26% . Shares dropped with shippers, steel makers and airlines leading the declines due to US-China tensions and exporters taking a hit due to a firmer yen.

Hong Kong -0.09% .

Australia +0.13% .

India -0.55% . Shares declined amid virus surge.

South Korea +1.09% .

Gold hits record high as safe-haven demand thrives.