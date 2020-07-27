"There's a trade war, there's a technology war, there is a geopolitical war and there could be a capital war," Bridgewater chief Ray Dalio told Fox's Sunday Morning Futures.

"If you say by law 'Don’t invest in China,' or even possibly withholding the payment of bonds that the U.S. owes payment on in China - these things are possibilities, and they have big implications, such as for the value of the dollar."

"The things I worry about the most are the soundness of our money," he added. "You can't continue to run deficits, sell debt or print money rather than be productive and sustain that over a period of time."

"If we don't work together to do the sound things, to be productive, to earn more than we spend, to build the stability of our currency and build the balance sheet, we are going to decline... We are declining because of those things."

The U.S. Dollar Index - a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals - slipped 1.6% last week, touching a 22-month low below 94.40, according to FactSet.

Highlighting the recent tensions between Beijing and Washington, China seized the U.S. consulate in Chengdu on Monday, in retaliation for China's ouster last week from its consulate in Houston, Texas.

