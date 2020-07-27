AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has entered into a global development and commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) for latter's DS-1062, a TROP2 directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC), for non-small cell lung cancer and triple negative breast cancer.

The companies will jointly commercialize DS-1062 worldwide, except in Japan where Daiichi Sankyo will maintain exclusive rights.

Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca will pay an upfront payment of $1B, in staged payments. Contingent payments of up to $5B include $1B for regulatory milestones, and $4B for sales-related milestones.

Daiichi Sankyo will manufacture and supply DS-1062. Both the companies will share the development costs as well as profits equally.

"We now have six potential blockbusters in oncology with more to come in our early and late pipelines,” said Pascal Soriot, CEO, AstraZeneca.