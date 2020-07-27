2020 continues to be a boom year for special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. The facilities are basically empty shell companies that raise a lot of money by going public - without targeting a particular industry - and later use the money to buy a company.

The latest? Rush Street Interactive has agreed to merge with dMY Technology Group (DMYT.U) in a deal that will value the online sports-and-casino betting company at about $1.8B including debt, WSJ reports.

Rush Street differs somewhat from competitor DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) which is mainly known for online sports betting and also recently chose to go public via a blank-check company.

Why are SPACs becoming popular? At a time of great uncertainty, they can offer liquidity, especially when some IPOs are getting derailed due to volatility. The traditional IPO process can also take anywhere from several months to a year - as negotiations with institutional investors play out - though some SPAC deals are reported to only take weeks and could provide better price support. SPACs are additionally light on the regulatory side (no S-1 filing) and aren't subject to the IPO lockup rule.