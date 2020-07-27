Stocks advance as gold hits record high, dollar falters

Equities are on the rise alongside safe-haven assets ahead of a busy week for earnings, as well as a Fed meeting that will yield clues on what comes next for monetary policy.

S&P 500 futures climbed 0.5% overnight after Republicans finalized a bill for about $1T in coronavirus relief funds, while administration officials once again touted a 'V-shaped' economic recovery.

Meanwhile, gold surged to a record $1,943/oz and bitcoin jumped above $10,000 for the first time since June as central banks keep the printers running.

On the other hand, the U.S. Dollar Index broke through support at 94.65 on Friday, and has extended losses today by falling 0.4% to 94.03. See U.S.-China 'capital war' would hit dollar - Dalio

On the coronavirus front, reported cases and fatalities fell in many states hit hard by COVID-19, including Florida, Arizona, California, Texas and New York.