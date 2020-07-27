Ping An Insurance (OTCPK:PNGAY) has inked an agreement with Shionogi Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shionogi & Co., Ltd., to launch joint ventures in Shanghai and Hong Kong, namely Ping An-Shionogi Co., Ltd. and Ping An-Shionogi Limited, enhancing the level of health and medical care service in China, in line with Ping An's healthcare ecosystem strategy.

Ping An-Shionogi Co., Ltd. is registered in Shanghai, with a total investment of RMB2.94B consisting of Ping An Life Insurance investment of RMB1.44B, with equity accounting for 49%, and Shionogi's investment of RMB1.5B, with equity accounting for 51%.

Ping An-Shionogi (Hong Kong) Limited is registered in Hong Kong, with a total investment of HKD360M consisting of Tutum Japan Healthcare Limited, an indirect subsidiary of Ping An investment of HKD176M, with equity accounting for 49%, and Shionogi's (Hong Kong) invenstment of HKD184M, with equity accounting for 51%.