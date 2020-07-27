Leading Edge Materials (OTCQB:LEMIF) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 32M units at C$0.11/unit, for gross proceeds of up to C$3.52M.

Closing date is August 12, 2020.

Net proceeds will be used for the company's projects located in Sweden and Romania, and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

Each unit will consist of one common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at C$0.20/warrant share.

The company expects certain insiders to participate in the Private Placement.