Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) has launched two versions of the XCover Pro DuraSled: the DS800 XCover Pro for 1D barcode scanning and the DS840 XCover Pro for 1D and 2D barcode scanning.

"The XCover Pro is the ideal unit to help companies deal with the challenges of today's fast-moving world, providing both durability and long-cycle longevity. For many applications, you also need professional-grade scanning solutions, which is why the DuraSled for XCover Pro is the ideal product to deploy your mobile solutions. This powerful combination will provide customers with a winning solution and deliver a real return on investment," says Vanessa Lindsay, Senior Product Manager.

SCKT +30.7% premarket.

