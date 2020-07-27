The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has amended its contract with Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) with an additional commitment of up to $472M to support a significantly larger (30K subjects) Phase 3 clinical trial, COVE, evaluating COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273.

The earlier award of up to $483M was aimed at supporting the scale-up of production and a smaller late-stage study.

The company says it remains on track to deliver a run rate of 500M doses per year, with an upside of 1B doses per year beginning in 2021.