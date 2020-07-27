Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) generics and biosimilars division Sandoz plans for a joint investment, together with the Austrian federal government, to strengthen integrated antibiotics manufacturing in Europe.

Sandoz intends to invest more than €150M over the next five years to reinforce the competitiveness of its antibiotic manufacturing operations at Kundl, developing and introducing manufacturing technology for both active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage forms.

The Austrian government would contribute ~€50M towards the total investment, primarily to support production of API for penicillin products at Kundl.

The agreement is expected to close before year-end.