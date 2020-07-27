Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is ahead by another 6% in early trade following a nearly 10% jump on Friday, after Intel said it faces delays for its next-generation chips and could outsource some of the production.

"Chip outsourcing to foundries now its (Intel's) contingency plan, which opens up a TAM (total addressable market) of approx. $20B to TSMC and puts more fuel to the advanced foundry market already running tight," said Szeho Ng, managing director of research at China Renaissance Securities.

TSMC "pretty much monopolizes the space," he added, pointing to the production of chips with the 7-nanometer process.