Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) reports revenue declined 95% to €125.2M in Q1.

Traffic squeezed 99% to 0.5M; Load factor down 3500 bps to 61% vs. consensus of 57.8%.

Ancillary revenues dropped 97% to €24.5M and Scheduled revenues decreased by 93% to €100.7M due to decline in traffic as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Group currently expects to carry ~60M passengers in FY21 and expects to record a smaller loss in Q2.

On July 1, the Group resumed flights across the majority of its route network and expects to operate ~40% of the normal July schedule, rising to 60% in Aug. and 70% in Sept.

Shares down 3.9% premarket.

"Ryanair was the most profitable European airline before the Coronavirus crisis started and it can enlarge its dominance in the European airline sector after the dust settles," wrote Robert Vink on Seeking Alpha.

