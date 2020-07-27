Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) announces positive results from a 49-subject Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating two formulations of AR-1105 (dexamethasone intravitreal implant) in patients with macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

The data showed sustained treatment effects with both formulations as measured by best corrected visual acuity and reductions in macular edema. Peak efficacy was observed with formulation #1 (340µg dose of dexamethasone in a single intravitreal injection), while a longer duration of effect was observed with formulation #2 (different release profile).

No new safety signals were observed.

Additional details will be presented at an upcoming ophthalmology conference.

The company does not plan to initiate any new clinical trials of AR-1105 until H2 2021 after it receives results from other studies on AR-13503 in wet AMD and AR-15512 in dry eye.