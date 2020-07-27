Credit Suisse lowers Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) to an Underperform rating from Neutral on its view that the changing dynamics in the grain merchandising industry and structurally weaker demand for ethanol and corn sweeteners will pose formidable obstacles.

"In recent years, management has responded to a slower growth environment with a stronger focus on capital efficiency within its core business while making acquisitions to develop a presence in global nutrition. We believe this was the correct strategy, but even after hundreds of millions dollars in productivity savings, technological upgrades, and asset divestitures, the company’s earnings (and its stock price) remain range-bound."

CS sees other branded foods companies in its food coverage universe providing stronger relative returns to shareholders.

The firm assigns a price target of $39 based off a 2020 EPS estimate of $2.70 vs. $2.79 consensus and 2021 EPS estimate of $3.00. The average Wall Street PT of ConAgra is $46.32.